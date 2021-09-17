Swiss National Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $4,478,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $60.61 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

