Swiss National Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

CSOD opened at $57.22 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

