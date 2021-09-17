Swiss National Bank Sells 3,700 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,957,000 after purchasing an additional 659,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,432,000 after purchasing an additional 182,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWE opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

