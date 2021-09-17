Swiss National Bank Sells 4,400 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Renewable Energy Group worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares valued at $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.