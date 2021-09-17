Swiss National Bank Sells 47,600 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $43.67.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

