Swiss National Bank Sells 5,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

