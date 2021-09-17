Swiss National Bank Sells 5,400 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of FormFactor worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in FormFactor by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FORM stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

