Swiss National Bank Sells 6,000 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Maxar Technologies worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.
In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $29.82 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,982.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51.
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.
Maxar Technologies Company Profile
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.
