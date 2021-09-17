Swiss National Bank Sells 6,300 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

