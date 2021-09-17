Swiss National Bank Sells 6,700 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Cannae worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 32.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 73,699 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $4,544,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE opened at $31.68 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

