Swiss National Bank Sells 7,600 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of National Health Investors worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $64,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

