Swiss National Bank Sells 9,200 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Rambus worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 149,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.27 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

