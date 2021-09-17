Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Insmed worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insmed by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,241 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Insmed by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,166 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Insmed by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 849,522 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insmed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.