Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 715,963 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 78,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after acquiring an additional 488,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

