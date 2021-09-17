Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 854.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

