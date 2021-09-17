Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

