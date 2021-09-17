Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,704,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEGI stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 2,688,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,101,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
