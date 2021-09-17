Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,704,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEGI stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 2,688,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,101,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

