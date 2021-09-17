SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0310 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $7,295.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.65 or 0.00424689 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002191 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.89 or 0.01001479 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,757,707 coins and its circulating supply is 120,086,366 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

