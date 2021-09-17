SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Hits $3.83 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $56,261.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.18 or 0.00421437 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002144 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.92 or 0.00985120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,757,707 coins and its circulating supply is 120,086,366 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

