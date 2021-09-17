SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,295.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $7,295.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,757,707 coins and its circulating supply is 120,086,366 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

