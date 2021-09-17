Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 4%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 5,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 654,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of $954.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

