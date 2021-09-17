Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Syneos Health worth $93,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $103,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

SYNH opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $4,521,402 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

