Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 4,238 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SNPS stock traded down $11.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.06. 30,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

