Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 41.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $335.38 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.