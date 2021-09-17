Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

SNPS opened at $335.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

