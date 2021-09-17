Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Down to $335.38

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $335.38, but opened at $327.84. Synopsys shares last traded at $322.73, with a volume of 9,888 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 428,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Synopsys by 26.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 184.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

