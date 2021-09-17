Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Trading Down 0.6%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.15. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 262,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.