Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $167.73 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $167.73 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00381975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 619,231,145 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

