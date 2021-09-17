T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $26,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

TROW stock opened at $215.03 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.39 and its 200 day moving average is $194.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

