Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 9,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $1,097,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.43. 8,746,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,160. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,449.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $4,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

