Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.