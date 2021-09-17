Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Tapestry by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

