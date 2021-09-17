Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $545.03 million, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $102,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 204.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 124,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.