TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $69.54

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.54, but opened at $71.80. TaskUs shares last traded at $71.66, with a volume of 15,784 shares trading hands.
TASK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
