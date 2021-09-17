TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $69.54

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.54, but opened at $71.80. TaskUs shares last traded at $71.66, with a volume of 15,784 shares trading hands.

TASK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

