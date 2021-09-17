Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TATYY shares. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

