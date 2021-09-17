TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after buying an additional 1,283,349 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.