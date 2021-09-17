TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis Sells 296 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.61, for a total value of C$18,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,610.

Mary Catharine Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$62.50. 3,316,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,297. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$65.44. The stock has a market cap of C$61.19 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

