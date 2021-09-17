TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 128,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,666. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $390.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

