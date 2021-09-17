Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 3.8%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 86,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,022,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.