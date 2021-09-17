TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $174,642,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 451.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 172.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

