Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Up 87.4% in August

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,234. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

