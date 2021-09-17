Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) shares fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $215.65 and last traded at $216.28. 6,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 5,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLPFY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.92.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

