Tellor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $100.58 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $116.09 million and $100.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $59.58 or 0.00123443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00133064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,026,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,948,686 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.