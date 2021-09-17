TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,181 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

