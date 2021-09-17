TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIXT. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIXT opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

