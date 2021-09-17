Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Trading Down 5.9%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $144.03 and last traded at $144.03. Approximately 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.73.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

