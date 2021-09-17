Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

TME stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

