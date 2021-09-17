TENT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89,159.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, TENT has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $967,709.92 and approximately $89,159.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00284278 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00140347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00202330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

