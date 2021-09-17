TenX Tops 1-Day Volume of $697,953.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TenX has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $697,953.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

