Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.77% of Terminix Global worth $46,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

TMX opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

